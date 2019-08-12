|
Howard Lionel Lyles Sr. (Lonnie) was born December 1, 1954 to the late Claude and Josephine Veney. Lonnie lived and grew up in Newburg, Md and was educated and graduated from La Plata High School in Charles County Md. He enlisted in the US Army in September of 1976. After basic training he returned home to marry his high school sweetheart Connie Goldring in 1976. From this marriage they had three children Natasha Goldring, Howard L. Lyles Jr. and Antwan Lyles. He leaves to mourn 8 grandchildren , 9 great grandchildren and he was proceeded in death by one granddaughter Destanee K. Lyles. Viewing Friday August 16, 2019; 9 am services 10 am at New Life Church , 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, La Plata, MD Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, White Plains, MD
