Howard Wall Jr.
1936 - 2020
Howard E. Wall Jr (ED) passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his home. Ed is survived by his wife Emily and his children Peggy Thompson, Christine Hague, Maria and JohnWall, two brothers Charles and Curtis Wall, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family will receive friends for Ed's celebration of life at New Life Church, LaPlata, Md. on Monday August 24 at 10 am with service to follow at 11 am. interment will be private. memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Charles county.

Published in Maryland Independent on Aug. 18, 2020.
