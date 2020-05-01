Ina Fay Scheider, age 81, of Colonial Beach, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born to the late Dewey Ray Cochran and Ida Louise Cochran on November 3, 1938 in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 45 years, Regis F. Scheider, Jr. She was also predeceased by two brothers, Roy Cochran and Gene Cochran and her sister, Eunice Maples. She is survived by her youngest brother, Ronald (Margaret) Cochran. Ina is also survived by her four loving children, Regina (Steven) Stokke, Dale Scheider, Neil (Brenda June) Scheider, and Kevin (Brenda Lee) Scheider. She was a proud grandmother of ten grandchildren, Brenda Marie (James) Freeman, Teresa (Zach) Sweeney, Sarah Scheider, Ethan Scheider, Nolan (Becky) Scheider, Logan Scheider, Claire Scheider, Nathan Scheider, Eric Stokke and Emily Stokke. She was also elated to have eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was a graduate of Oxon Hill High School and retired in 2015 from the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Information Technology Division, Dahlgren, Virginia having made many lasting friendships as a result of her tenure. She was also a proud member of the Southern Charmers of King George associated with the Red Hats Society.
The family will be forever grateful to the kind and compassionate friends who were at her side during these last few years.
In light of the COVID 19 virus, funeral arrangements and services are restricted to immediate family only. This is certainly not what Ina wanted but unfortunately the circumstances we must abide by.
In lieu of flowers and at Ina's request, donations may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation (PKD Foundation), 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Suite 220, Kansas City, Missouri 64131. For condolences, visit the online guestbook at StorkeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Maryland Independent on May 1, 2020.