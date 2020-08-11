1/1
Inez Robey Hamilton
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Inez's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Inez Robey Hamilton, age 100, of Waldorf, MD, died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the University of MD Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, MD.

Inez was born on December 21, 1919 in Hughesville, MD to the late Charles Benton Robey and the late Nettie Padgett Robey.

Ms. Hamilton was a lifelong resident of Charles County, MD. She worked for King Adkins Insurance Agency, Maryland Bank and Trust and Civista Medical Center. She also volunteered her time at the Clark Center and St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bryantown, MD, where she was a lifelong parishioner.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Roderick Hamilton; sister, Dorothy E. Robey Buckner; three stepsons, Lester R. "Ronnie" Hamilton, Shelby L. "Sonny" Hamilton, and John L. "Lalair" Hamilton; and one step grandson, Kenneth Hamilton.

Ms. Hamilton is survived by her nephew, Richard W. Buckner, his wife Bonnie and 6 great and great-great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her stepdaughter, Mary Anne Simonds and husband Dennis, seven step-grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

Donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Maryland Independent on Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved