Jack Merwin Sands, 87, of Waldorf, MD, died on February 14, 2019.

He was born in Northville, NY, on Jan. 27, 1932. A 1950 graduate of Northville High School, Jack served in the U.S. Marine Corps for nine years, and then had a career with the U.S. Park Police, retiring as a Major.

A life member of the DC Ramblers Motorcycle Club, he had ridden Harley's for more than 400,000 miles. For several years, Jack supported the Any Soldier online program by sending care packages to members of the Armed Forces, who were deployed overseas.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley; son, Mark; grandsons: Patrick and Jeffrey. Jack is survived by daughters: Dawn Johnson (Ralph), Marjorie Brown (Tim), William Rew; grandchildren: Scott Johnson, Jimmy Brown, Crissy Rew, Tiffany Sands, Justin Sands; 10 great grandchildren; and one great great grandson; siblings: Betsy Saltsman and Edwin Knott.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Services at 7 p.m. at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, MD 20646. Funeral Procession to leave the funeral home on Thursday, February 28 at 10 a.m. for 11 a.m. Service and interment at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Any Soldier Inc., P.O. Box 715, Waldorf, MD 20604 or online at www.anysoldier.com.

Online guestbook available at: www.raymondfuneralservice.com