Jacob Michael Cottle peacefully returned home to his Heavenly Father on June 24, 2020, surrounded by his family. Jacob was a friend to all who knew him. He was known for his kindness, willingness to help, friendliness, fun personality and a smile that lit up the room. Jacob was the first born to Michael and Jennifer Cottle. He was his dad's "pal". From the time he was born, Jacob went everywhere with his dad. For his mother, he was the light of her life, and he would call her often just to visit. To his four siblings he was a friend, protector, mentor, and example. Brielle was his best friend and the love of his life. He was loyal to and loved all of his family and friends, always thinking of and remembering others.
Jacob lived life to its fullest, never holding back. He was always planning his next big adventure. He loved being outdoors - hiking, 4-wheeling, hammocking, camping, riding horses, and fishing. Jacob was involved in many extracurricular activities throughout his life, including receiving his Eagle Scout. He loved all sports especially basketball, baseball, cross country, and track. Jacob was a hard worker and had an inner strength to finish strong in every race, an attitude that carried over into everything he did.
Jacob was a devoted disciple of Jesus Christ. He quietly went about ministering to others. Jacob made efforts to reach out to all people and made friends in every aspect of his life. He looked forward to and was honored to serve a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Arcadia, California. He influenced the lives of many for good. He was known for his leadership, obedience, and outgoing and fun personality. His ministering in the church continued after his full-time service. Following his mission, Jacob studied Civil Engineering at Brigham Young University.
Jacob was preceded in death by his grandfather Myrlon Bentley Abegg and is survived by his parents, Michael and Jennifer, and his siblings, Loryn, Joseph, Benjamin, and Zachary. Jacob is blessed to be a part of a large family, who all loved him very much. Words cannot adequately express how much he will be deeply missed by everyone.
A public viewing was held on Wednesday, July 1, from 6-8 pm at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem, Utah. Jacob's funeral was held on Thursday, July 2, at 11:00 am. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 762 East 1200 North, Orem, Utah. Following the funeral there was a graveside service open to the public at 12:30 pm at the Orem Cemetery.
If you would be willing to share your memories and pictures of Jacob with his family, they would be grateful. Please post them at https://memorials.walkersanderson.com/jacob-cottle/4250156/index.php