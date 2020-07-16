1/1
Jacob Michael Cottle
1998 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacob Michael Cottle peacefully returned home to his Heavenly Father on June 24, 2020, surrounded by his family. Jacob was a friend to all who knew him. He was known for his kindness, willingness to help, friendliness, fun personality and a smile that lit up the room. Jacob was the first born to Michael and Jennifer Cottle. He was his dad's "pal". From the time he was born, Jacob went everywhere with his dad. For his mother, he was the light of her life, and he would call her often just to visit. To his four siblings he was a friend, protector, mentor, and example. Brielle was his best friend and the love of his life. He was loyal to and loved all of his family and friends, always thinking of and remembering others.

Jacob lived life to its fullest, never holding back. He was always planning his next big adventure. He loved being outdoors - hiking, 4-wheeling, hammocking, camping, riding horses, and fishing. Jacob was involved in many extracurricular activities throughout his life, including receiving his Eagle Scout. He loved all sports especially basketball, baseball, cross country, and track. Jacob was a hard worker and had an inner strength to finish strong in every race, an attitude that carried over into everything he did.

Jacob was a devoted disciple of Jesus Christ. He quietly went about ministering to others. Jacob made efforts to reach out to all people and made friends in every aspect of his life. He looked forward to and was honored to serve a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Arcadia, California. He influenced the lives of many for good. He was known for his leadership, obedience, and outgoing and fun personality. His ministering in the church continued after his full-time service. Following his mission, Jacob studied Civil Engineering at Brigham Young University.

Jacob was preceded in death by his grandfather Myrlon Bentley Abegg and is survived by his parents, Michael and Jennifer, and his siblings, Loryn, Joseph, Benjamin, and Zachary. Jacob is blessed to be a part of a large family, who all loved him very much. Words cannot adequately express how much he will be deeply missed by everyone.

A public viewing was held on Wednesday, July 1, from 6-8 pm at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem, Utah. Jacob's funeral was held on Thursday, July 2, at 11:00 am. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 762 East 1200 North, Orem, Utah. Following the funeral there was a graveside service open to the public at 12:30 pm at the Orem Cemetery.

If you would be willing to share your memories and pictures of Jacob with his family, they would be grateful. Please post them at https://memorials.walkersanderson.com/jacob-cottle/4250156/index.php

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Maryland Independent on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Sanderson Funeral Home - Orem
646 East 800 North
Orem, UT 84097
(801) 226-3500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Sanderson Funeral Home - Orem

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved