Jacob William Hancher
1997 - 2020
Jacob William Hancher, 23, passed away October 03, 2020 in Myrtle Beach, SC while serving in the line of duty with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. He was born July 24, 1997 in Silver Spring, MD.

Jacob graduated from Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf, MD in 2015 and attended Horry Georgetown Technical College in Conway, SC. He began his career with the Myrtle Beach Police Department in 2015 as a Community Service Officer and became a Myrtle Beach Police Officer in January 2020. Prior to moving to Myrtle Beach, he was a member of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department, Fire Station 3 from 2014 to 2015. After moving to Myrtle Beach, he became a member of the Horry County Fire Rescue, Station 45. He was also an Eagle Scout, Troop 417 in Waldorf, MD and a member of St. James Catholic Church in Conway.

He is survived by his mother, Suzanne Ondrus Williams and her husband Gene Euchler; father, Jeffrey Hancher and his wife Katherine; siblings, Alexis Hancher, Cecelia Ondrus Williams, Andrew Conklin, Jensen Conklin, and Hope Euchler; maternal grandparents, Paul and Barbara Ondrus; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Betty Hancher; step-paternal grandfather, David Dodson; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 12, 2020 at a time and location to be determined. Please visit www.rauschfuneralhomes.com for more information and to leave the family a condolence. The funeral service and interment will be private.



Published in Maryland Independent on Oct. 7, 2020.
