Jacqueline May Moseley, age 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 25, 2020.
Born on October 10, 1933 in Marbury, MD, she was the daughter of the late Theodore G. and Gladys P Davis. Jackie was predeceased by her husband, Charles L. Moseley; brother, Sonny Davis; and sister, Patsy Bowling.
She is survived by her daughters, Charlynn Watson (Tom) and Pauletta Brickey; sisters, Joy Loper and Joanne McMahon (Jerry); sister-in-law, Kitty Davis; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Jan. 29, 2020