Jacqueline Michelle Walls, 40, of District Heights, MD, was born on March 9, 1978 and was called home on March 1, 2019.
Jacqueline is survived by her husband, Ronnie Childs; children: Eric, Krystal, Dayshauna, Diamond, Kiante, Christian, Samaya, India; step-daughter, Kre'Asha; grandchildren: Braylon, Logan; mother, Wanda; father, Gene; brothers: Jose, Johvani, Marcus; sister, Latoya; grandparents; aunts including a devoted and special Aunt Agnes; uncles; cousins; best friend, Sarah Ann; and many more.
Viewing: Monday, March 11, 9:30 a.m. Services to follow at 11 a.m. at Fort Foote Baptist Church, 8310 Fort Foote Road, Fort Washington, MD. Burial: Heritage Memorial Cemetery, Waldorf, MD.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains, MD.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 8, 2019