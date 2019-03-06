Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Walls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Michelle Walls

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jacqueline Michelle Walls Obituary
Jacqueline Michelle Walls, 40, of District Heights, MD, was born on March 9, 1978 and was called home on March 1, 2019.
Jacqueline is survived by her husband, Ronnie Childs; children: Eric, Krystal, Dayshauna, Diamond, Kiante, Christian, Samaya, India; step-daughter, Kre'Asha; grandchildren: Braylon, Logan; mother, Wanda; father, Gene; brothers: Jose, Johvani, Marcus; sister, Latoya; grandparents; aunts including a devoted and special Aunt Agnes; uncles; cousins; best friend, Sarah Ann; and many more.
Viewing: Monday, March 11, 9:30 a.m. Services to follow at 11 a.m. at Fort Foote Baptist Church, 8310 Fort Foote Road, Fort Washington, MD. Burial: Heritage Memorial Cemetery, Waldorf, MD.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains, MD.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.