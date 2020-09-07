1/1
James Anderson Makle Jr.
1936 - 2020
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Devoted husband to the late Ruby Lucille Wilson-Makle; father of Marilyn Marshall, James, Franklin, Gevan, Sr. (Veronica), Mary Mitchell (Melvin), Vita Makle, Wendy Jones (Alonzo, Sr.) and Michael (Latoya); 17 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of a Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 5700 St. Bernard Drive, Riverdale, MD, on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Interment was at Resurrection Cemetery.



Published in Maryland Independent on Sep. 7, 2020.
