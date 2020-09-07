Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Devoted husband to the late Ruby Lucille Wilson-Makle; father of Marilyn Marshall, James, Franklin, Gevan, Sr. (Veronica), Mary Mitchell (Melvin), Vita Makle, Wendy Jones (Alonzo, Sr.) and Michael (Latoya); 17 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of a Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 5700 St. Bernard Drive, Riverdale, MD, on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Interment was at Resurrection Cemetery.