On Sunday, May 17, 2020, entered into his eternal rest. He is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Gladys; daughter Bonita J. (Greg) Bell; son James B. Duckett, Jr.; and daughter DeBora M. Duckett. He is also survived by granddaughter Stormi (Michael) Duckett-Peay and a host of other relatives and loved ones. His private funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Streaming link can be accessed by going to the Marshall-March Funeral Home website. His private military internment will be on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be conducted on a future date as a Celebration of Life.