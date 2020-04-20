|
James Harrison Willett, 87, of Sebring, Florida, formerly of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away at his home on April 6, 2020.
Born on November 4, 1932 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Anthony and May Willett. Mr. Willett served in the U. S. Army during Korea and was a master carpet installer.
He is survived by his wife Mary C. Willett; sons James "Jimmy" Willett Jr. and David W. Willett; two grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Due to the circumstances of the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private interment will be held at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. We are sorry to be without your friendship and physical comfort, but it is our sincere hope that a Celebration of his Life will be possible in the future.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 22, 2020