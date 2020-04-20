Home

James H. Willett


1932 - 2020
James H. Willett Obituary
James Harrison Willett, 87, of Sebring, Florida, formerly of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away at his home on April 6, 2020.

Born on November 4, 1932 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Anthony and May Willett. Mr. Willett served in the U. S. Army during Korea and was a master carpet installer.

He is survived by his wife Mary C. Willett; sons James "Jimmy" Willett Jr. and David W. Willett; two grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Due to the circumstances of the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private interment will be held at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. We are sorry to be without your friendship and physical comfort, but it is our sincere hope that a Celebration of his Life will be possible in the future.

An online guest book is available for the family at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 22, 2020
