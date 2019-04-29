James L. Barbour, 94, of Port Tobacco, MD, died peacefully at home on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Born June 14, 1924 in Rock Point, MD, he is a graduate of Glasva High School and attended Columbus University, Washington, D.C., where he completed graduate studies in Federal Fiscal Administration. During World War II, he served as a member of the Special Military Police Forces for the State of Maryland.

Mr. Barbour began his Federal Government career with the Department of Justice in 1941 and was promoted progressively in accountant and management positions including Regional Finance Officer. In 1956, he joined the Interstate Commerce Commission serving in management positions including Assistant Managing Director for Field Operations.

Mr. Barbour played key roles in major management studies and reorganizations both in the Department of Justice and the ICC. He was instrumental in developing and implementing Presidential Reorganization Plan No. 3 of 1965 relating to the Locomotive Inspection functions and organization. He also assisted in reshaping the ICC headquarters and field organization following the establishment of the Department of Transportation in 1966. He was honored by the Commission in 1966 for his outstanding work in these major undertakings. He retired as Special Assistant to the Managing Director of ICC in 1973.

Following his retirement, he established and successfully operated an antiquarian book and collectibles business specializing in Lincoln, Civil War and local history items.

Among private and civic activities, Mr. Barbour served as president and director of the Society for the Restoration of Port Tobacco. He was an active member of the Port Tobacco Players during the 1950's and served as Vestryman of Christ Church in La Plata, MD.

Mr. Barbour was married to the late Elizabeth Claire Jackson of Washington, D.C. They made their home in historic Port Tobacco where they raised two children: a son, the late James L. Barbour Jr. and a daughter, Anita Carol (Mark) Gordon, now of Tucson, AZ. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Kimberly Reeland, of IL; Scott Gordon, of FL; Christopher Gordon, of CO; six great grandsons: Sean Tilley, of CA; Sgt. Beau Tilley serving in Okinawa, Japan; Connor Tilley, of IL; Aidyn Gordon, of VA; Nicholas Reeland and James Reeland, both of IL; and one great great grandson, Julian Tilley, of Okinawa, Japan.

Visitation on Thursday, May 2, from 10-11:30 a.m. at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, MD 20646, with a Graveside Service to follow at 12 p.m. at St. Ignatius Chapel Point Catholic Church Cemetery, 8855 Chapel Point Road, Port Tobacco, MD 20677.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.