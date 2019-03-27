James Madison Thomas Jr. of Hughesville, MD, passed away at the age of 76, on March 18, 2019 at Hospice of Charles County in Waldorf, MD. Jim was born on Jan. 17, 1943 in Washington, DC, to the late James Madison Thomas Sr. and the late Clara Ella Davenport.

Jim served in the United States Marine Corps for six years, four months and 29 days being awarded Good Conduct Second and Third Awards, National Defense Service Medal and Rifle Marksman Badge. Jim worked for the Federal Government for 13 years before joining the Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority as an Electronic Technician. He retired in 2004. Jim's favorite pastimes were working with model trains and reading.

In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his sister, Anne Rawlings. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Pat Thomas, of Hughesville, MD; his daughters: Patricia Michelle Bowie, of Hughesville, MD; Pamela Thomas Ganis, of Crofton, MD; sister, Nancy Thomas, of Austin, TX; two grandchildren: Joshua Thomas Ganis, Claire Perrie Ganis; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Immanuel United Methodist Church c/o 13801 Martin Road, Brandywine, MD 20613 or Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603. Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary