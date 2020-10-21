James Michael Hill Sr. (Pinky), 80, of Tompkinsville, Maryland, died on October 16, 2020 at his home.He was born in Rock Point, Maryland on May 12, 1940 to the late James E. and Viola E. Hill. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his brothers Richard A. Hill and James E. Hill Jr.He is survived by Mary Hill; sons James M. Hill Jr., Donald W. Hill and his wife Sylvia; grandchildren Daniel Hill, Nicholas Hill and Ashleigh Hill; great grandchildren Owen Hill, Raelynn Hill, and Aubrey Donovan; sister Agnes Wolfe, brothers Eddie Hill, Henry Hill, Denny Hill, and Gary Hill.James married Mary Hill on October 22, 1962 and lived the rest of his life in Tompkinsville.His favorite things to do were listening to George Jones and blue grass music, going to auctions, tinkering around the house on various projects, keeping up on the latest gossip, and most of all loved taking care of his animals.He loved Mary, his children, his grandchildren, and all of his family and many friends.A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 9:30AM until time of Mass at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 15848 Rock Point Road, Issue, Maryland 20645.Interment to follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Danny Hill, Nick Hill, Steve Shyrock, Kenny Golway, Jimmy Hill, and Robbie Wolfe.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cobb Island VFD and EMS, P. O. Box 156, Cobb Island, Maryland or to Holy Ghost Church, 15848 Rock Point Road, Newburg, Maryland 20664.