James Nicholas Volonakis, 83, of La Plata, MD affectionately known as Nick, peacefully passed away in his home, surrounded by his love ones on April 28, 2020.



He was the beloved husband of 54 years to Patricia Ann Volonakis, together they have three children: Jeanette Nicole Morin, Nicholas Demetrios Volonakis, and Patty Ann Volonakis. He loved and appreciated his two son-in- laws: Richard W. Poole, and Andre Morin. He was the brother of Daniel Phillip Volonakis, Theodora Volonakis Faulkner, and Joseph Brent Volonakis. He has seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren and he loved being a Pop-Pop.



Nick was born December 29, 1936, he was the son of Demetrius Nicholas Volonakis and Della Elisabeth Volonakis. He graduated from Oxon Hill High School in 1956 and went on to serve his country for 37 years as a Electrician mate in the Navy. After retiring he enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and spending time with his family and friends.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers a memorial contributions can may be made in memory of; to Southern Maryland Vacations for Vet 22673 Pops Way, California MD 20619 or the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home 29449 Charlotte Hall Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.







