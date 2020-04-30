James Nicholas "Nick" Volonakis
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Nicholas Volonakis, 83, of La Plata, MD affectionately known as Nick, peacefully passed away in his home, surrounded by his love ones on April 28, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of 54 years to Patricia Ann Volonakis, together they have three children: Jeanette Nicole Morin, Nicholas Demetrios Volonakis, and Patty Ann Volonakis. He loved and appreciated his two son-in- laws: Richard W. Poole, and Andre Morin. He was the brother of Daniel Phillip Volonakis, Theodora Volonakis Faulkner, and Joseph Brent Volonakis. He has seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren and he loved being a Pop-Pop.

Nick was born December 29, 1936, he was the son of Demetrius Nicholas Volonakis and Della Elisabeth Volonakis. He graduated from Oxon Hill High School in 1956 and went on to serve his country for 37 years as a Electrician mate in the Navy. After retiring he enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and spending time with his family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers a memorial contributions can may be made in memory of; to Southern Maryland Vacations for Vet 22673 Pops Way, California MD 20619 or the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home 29449 Charlotte Hall Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Maryland Independent on Apr. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved