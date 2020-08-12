James Oscar Murphy, Sr., 73, of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away on July 27, 2020 at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, MD.



Born on February 3, 1947 in Dentsville, MD he was the son of the late William Sylvester Murphy and Lillian Murphy (Alvey). James married the love of his life, Nora June Estevez Murphy, in 1968 and they spent 47 wonderful years of marriage together until her passing on October 14, 2015. He worked for the Washington Post as a paper carrier. Before that, James grew up farming tobacco, as many in Maryland do. He learned to work hard and grew to love being outdoors. When he wasn't farming tobacco or distributing papers, James loved to relax by going hunting, especially for rabbits.



James is survived by his three children, James Oscar Murphy, Sr. (Carmel) of Newburg, MD, Robert C. Murphy (Colleen) of Charlotte Hall, MD and Doug M. Murphy of Newburg, MD, as well as nine grandchildren.He is preceded in death by his parents and beloved wife.



All services are private. Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.



