James Ray Edelen, 80, of La Plata, MD, passed away on February 20, 2019.

Jim was born in Richie, MD in 1938, the son of Julia and the late Joseph Ray Edelen. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1962 until he was Honorably Discharged in 1967. Jim worked 30 years before retiring from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. He was also employed by Ken Dixon Chevrolet.

His hobbies were gardening and carpentry. He cut many surfaces for the Southern Maryland Decorative Painters, was a NASCAR and Dale Earnhart Jr. fan, and could not miss Curse of Oak Island and Gold Rush on television.

In addition to his father, Jim was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Edelen.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Audrey Edelen; his mother, Julia Edelen; brother, Joseph Lynn Edelen (Lana); son, James Robert Edelen (Denise); daughters: Deborah Vito Olejnik (Richard), Kimberly Vito Kuehl (Michael); grandchildren: Zachary, Kyle and Caroline Edelen, Caitlin Olejnik, Dakota and Cassidy Kuehl; nephews: Joel Edelen, Steven Edelen, Michael Edelen and Timothy Edelen.

Family and friends to gather on Friday, March 8, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, MD 20646. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.

Published in The Maryland Independent on Feb. 27, 2019