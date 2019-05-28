Home

James Walko, "Big Mike" passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019. He was the son of George and Helen Walko.
He married the love of his life, Arlene, of Indian Head, MD. He was the proud father of Michael and Tammy Walko. He also leaves behind two beautiful granddaughters: Brooke and Macey Walko; along with his daughter-in-law, Brandy Walko.
James grew up in Pomonkey, MD, where he attended Lackey High School. He later became a Master Electrician for Local 26. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
The family wishes to honor his request with a private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad (https://www.paypal.me/FDfundraiser) for their never-ending support at their time of need and where his son Michael has volunteered for 32 years.
Published in The Maryland Independent on May 29, 2019
