James "Raphael" Willett, 88, passed at his home in White Plains, MD, on Friday, May 24, 2019 with his beloved wife Kathy Spindler Willett by his side.

Raphael was born Feb. 18, 1931, the son of Walter A. and Opal Henderson Willett. A lifelong resident of White Plains, he grew up on the family farm known as Willettville on Billingsley Road along with his brothers: Reggie, Claude, David, Milton, Johnny, Pat, Wayne; and sisters: Daonne and Susie.

He proudly served in the Navy as a Machinist Mate First Class on the USS Mississippi BB-41 for four years during the Korean War.

He followed in his father's footsteps, becoming a talented builder. He then passed this gift on to his sons. He believed in hard work, honesty, and respect.

His greatest loves were rock fishing, bird hunting, telling stories of his adventures, and most of all his family and extended family.

He was the father to eight children with his late wife, Evelyn Tippett Willett: Kathy, Pat, Bill, Mike (Terry), Debbie (Dave), Judy (David), Mark (Melissa), and Keith (Kelly). He was "Grandaddy" to many grandchildren and great grandchildren and was also known as "Uncle Raphael" to many.

Most of all, he was "Daddy Ray" - a truly great man who was loved and will be missed by so many.

Visitation on Wednesday, June 5, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. with a Wake Service at 7 p.m. at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, MD 20646. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, June 6, 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 4590 St. Joseph Way, Pomfret, MD 20675, with Interment to follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Raphael's name may be made to St. Joseph's Campaign Building Fund, 4590 St. Joseph Way, Pomfret, MD 20675. Published in The Maryland Independent on May 31, 2019