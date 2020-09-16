Janice Lee Van Scyoc, 85, of King George, VA, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, in Colonial Beach, VA.
A Memorial Service will be held at the First Baptist Church of LaPlata, MD, on Monday, September 21, 2020, with visitation at 4 p.m., prayer service at 5:30 p.m., and a socially distant Repast immediately following in the Church Hall. Pastor Mark Hashagen of First Baptist Church of Welcome, a close family friend, will be officiating.
Janice was born in Marshall County, WV, to Mary Maxine Eller and Patrick Levi Muldrew, Sr., on July 5, 1935. She was the wife of Felix James Van Scyoc, Sr. Janice dedicated her entire life to her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was best known and referred to as "Nunnie," a name given to her by her first grandchild. As a caregiver to many of her grandchildren, she was viewed by them as a much-loved second mother. Nothing made her happier than when she was cooking for and spending time with her family.
Janice is preceded in death by her husband, Felix J. Van Scyoc, Sr.; mother, Mary Maxine Muldrew; father, Patrick Levi Muldrew, Sr.; brothers, Patrick Muldrew, Jr. and Robert Muldrew; sisters, Carol Willis, Judy Muldrew, and Tonya Hanson; and grandson, Ralph Muldrew.
Janice is survived by her sister, Mary Jo Miller (Alan); children, BaBette Gardner (Dave), Rocky Muldrew, Sr., Bobbi Bobbit (Todd), Felix J. (Jimmy) Van Scyoc, Jr., and Tamara Kavlick (Mark); grandchildren, Jay Winkler (Jennifer), Carla O'Neal (Rob), Rocky Muldrew, Jr., Tara Havrilla (Drew), Shannon Muldrew, Mark David Kavlick (Maria), Michael Skahill, Joey Kavlick (Kaytlyn), Todd Bobbit, Jr., Luna Kavlick, Nick Kavlick, and Hunter Van Scyoc; great-grandchildren, Taylor Fusco (Geno), Marty Margolis, III, Skylar Muldrew, Ryder Mattingly, Pierson O'Neal, Addy Muldrew, Ayla Havrilla, Elle Havrilla, Dixi Skahill, and Blake Kavlick; great-great-grandchildren, Georgia Fusco and Jagger Fusco.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund (https://curealz.org/
).
Janice's family extends their sincere thanks to all those who have prayed for her during her illnesses, the Westmoreland Rehabilitation and Nursing Center staff of Colonial Beach, VA, Kindred Hospice staff of Tappahannock, VA, the First Baptist Church of LaPlata, and Pastor Mark Hashagen of the First Baptist Church of Welcome.