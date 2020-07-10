1/1
Janice Margaret Spotz
Janice Margaret Henderson Spotz, age 80, of La Plata, MD, passed away peacefully July 6, 2020.

She is survived by her daughters Brenda Herman and Dee Dee Pettersen (Ralph), her granddaughter Brittany Burroughs, her sisters Suzanne Barnhurst (Bill) and Patrice O'Brien, and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She earned her master's degree from the University of Maryland while working full time and raising two young girls. She absolutely loved the beach and made sure her family had a beach vacation every year.

She was extremely active in her church, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Piney Parish in Waldorf. Her contagious laugh, beautiful smile, willingness to pitch in, her homemade Christmas cards, her delicious foods, her love of the Nationals, her award-winning African violets, her hand knitted gifts, and her loving friendship will be truly missed.

Published in Maryland Independent on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
