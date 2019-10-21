|
|
|
Jay Phillip Gatchell, better known as "JP", 40, died Friday, October 18, 2019. He was born November 2, 1978 to Frank and Sheila Gatchell, in Washington, DC. He is survived by his parents and devoted wife Cyndi Gatchell and children Justin and Alexis; siblings Shawn and Janae; parents-in-law Dwight and Gwen Galloway; sisters-in-law Reita Galloway and Jaime Galloway; and nephews and nieces James Galloway, Joel Galloway, Jaxson Vayro, Alexander Gatchell-Anno, Nico Gatchell, Jeanine Gatchell, and Jacob Galloway. Jay was preceded in death by his grandparents, brother-in-law and a host of dear friends.
JP never met a stranger he didn't know and would give you the shirt off his back. Known for his can-do attitude, hardworking character and wild spirit.
JP found his love for the tree service at a very young age working for Moran's Tree Service. True to his wild spirit, JP took a break from the tree service to enter into a new career path in underwater welding and construction, without fear. JP was a certified underwater welder and commercial diver who, in 2006, designed the standard of repair for OSHA and the State of Florida (Gatchtech Cold-Tap Method). To this day, JP's name is synonymous with Cathodic Bridge Repair in the entire State of Florida. Despite his success in underwater welding and construction, JP returned to the tree service industry, starting his own company, J&J Services Unlimited Inc., in 2002. JP prided himself in taking on any job, no matter how dangerous or impossible it may seem.
JP was a truly amazing man and loved his family dearly. He was most proud of becoming a born again Christian and becoming a member of New Life. He was known for always opening his home to all and lending a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a friend to countless!
JP was ONE OF A KIND. He will be greatly missed beyond belief, leaving a void in Southern Maryland.
The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home, Indian Head, MD on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Services will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at New Life Church, LaPlata, MD; with a viewing at 10 AM until time of prayers at 12 PM. Burial and repass will follow. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Oct. 23, 2019