Jean S. Middleton, age 97, died peacefully on Nov. 22, 2020 at Sagepoint Senior Living Services, La Plata, MD. She was born and raised in Washington, D.C. and moved to La Plata in 1947. She is survived by her children, Jean Winkler (Richard), Edward L. Middleton, Jr. (Susan), Mary Lou Lindholm (Richard) and Sarah Saifer (Robert); 6 grandchildren - Greg, Mark and David Winkler, Megan Rose, Edward III and Christine Middleton and 11 great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Edward L. Middleton, her parents John and Mary (Walshe) Spreckelmyer and sister, Mary Ann Spreckelmeyer.Because of Covid restrictions, funeral services are private. Donations may be sent to Mary's Pantry, Sacred Heart Church, PO Box 1390, La Plata, MD 20646 or Charles County Public Library, Attn: Lloyd Jansen, 2 Garrett Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646