Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
410-465-4400
Resources
More Obituaries for Jill Stahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jill Ann (Wright) Stahl


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jill Ann (Wright) Stahl Obituary
On January 11, 2020 Jill Ann Stahl of Baltimore, Maryland passed away. Jill is the beloved mother of Christopher Falkenhagen, Cameron Falkenhagen (Kimberly) and Ashley Stahl (Joey), loving sister of Judy Prose, adoring grandmother of Lauren Falkenhagen, Kane, Victoria and Brooklyn Jamison.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ms. Stahl's name may be directed to the ASPCA (www.aspca.org) or to Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (www.barcs.org). Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -