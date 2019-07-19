|
|
|
Mrs. Joan Ann (McKay) Paul of Waldorf, Maryland-formerly of St. Mary's County - passed away peacefully at her home on July 14, 2019. She was 86 years old.
Born on March 18, 1933 in Washington, DC, Joan was the daughter of the late Otha Sylvester and Olive Belle McKay of Leonardtown, Maryland.
She is survived by her four children: Diane Paul of Nokesville, Virginia; Donald E. (Joyce) Paul, Jr. of Waldorf, Maryland; John (Dawn) Paul of Cobb Island, Maryland; and Christine (Alan) Musselman of Nokesville, Virginia; 12 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Also surviving Joan is her sister, Eve (Richard) Aldridge of Waldorf, Maryland, fiance Lonnie Harden of Brandywine, Maryland, and many more beloved family members and friends.
Visitation will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 10:30am until 12 noon at Raymond Funeral Home, in LaPlata, Maryland. For information go to RaymondFuneral.com and select obituaries.
Published in The Maryland Independent on July 24, 2019