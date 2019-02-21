Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Moyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Moyer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John C. Moyer Obituary
John C. Moyer, 78, of Madeira Beach, FL, passed away on July 24, 2018 of brain cancer.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary; daughter, Renee Sicheri (Mike); son, Bruce Moyer (Stephanie); grandchildren: Madeline Moyer, Gabe Moyer, Vincent Sicheri and Justin Sicheri.
Military services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on March 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. Family and friends should arrive at the cemetery Administration Building no later than 10 a.m.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.