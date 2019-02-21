|
|
John C. Moyer, 78, of Madeira Beach, FL, passed away on July 24, 2018 of brain cancer.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary; daughter, Renee Sicheri (Mike); son, Bruce Moyer (Stephanie); grandchildren: Madeline Moyer, Gabe Moyer, Vincent Sicheri and Justin Sicheri.
Military services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on March 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. Family and friends should arrive at the cemetery Administration Building no later than 10 a.m.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Feb. 22, 2019