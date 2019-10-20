|
Waldorf- On Friday, October 18, 2019, John E. Welsh passed away peacefully at the age of 86 with his wife and family by his side.
John was born on April 2, 1933 in Baltimore, MD to the late Joseph P. Welsh, Sr. and Mildred H. Walmsley Welsh. He is also preceded in death by his sisters Mary and Evelyn, and brother Joseph P. Welsh, Jr. John was raised by the late Elmer J. Welsh and Genevieve M. Welsh, his uncle and aunt, on their family farm in Waldorf. He lived there all his life.
He graduated from La Plata High School in 1953. On April 10, 1954, he married Mary L. Richards. They had two children, Kitty and Wayne. He served in the U.S. Army for two years and was stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado. His career in the propane business spanned 42 years. He worked at the Waldorf plants of various owners his entire career. He was a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church and was of the Methodist faith for more than 60 years.
John devoted his life to providing and caring for his wife and family. He enjoyed yard work and reading, but above all he loved his family.
John is survived by his wife, Mary, of 65 years, his daughter Kitty L. Daugherty (Carroll) of Waldorf and his son J. Wayne Welsh (Elaine) of Waldorf. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Jesse Small (Catherine), Melanie Brown (Kevin), Kristin Arends (Devin), Kimberly Small (Brent) and Brett Small (Anna). He is also survived by his seven great-grandchildren, Brayden, Blair, Erin, Eliza, Sydney, Luke, and Ezra and many nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Huntt Funeral Home in Waldorf, MD from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Funeral service will be held at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 9:30 AM followed by interment at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD.
Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church or the . (act.alz.org)
Published in The Maryland Independent on Oct. 23, 2019