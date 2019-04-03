Home

Sacred Heart Roman Cthlc Chr
201 St Marys Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
201 St. Mary's Ave.
LaPlata, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
201 St. Mary's Ave.
LaPlata, MD
On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, John Edgar Gray Sr., 81, of LaPlata, MD, quietly transitioned to eternal life.
He was the husband of the late Marion "June" Gray, father of Johnna Gray, John Edgar Gray Jr. (Erica), Jordan Singmore (Rashwanda), also surviving are grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing 8 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 8th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 St. Mary's Ave., LaPlata, MD 20646.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 5, 2019
