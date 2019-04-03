|
|
On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, John Edgar Gray Sr., 81, of LaPlata, MD, quietly transitioned to eternal life.
He was the husband of the late Marion "June" Gray, father of Johnna Gray, John Edgar Gray Jr. (Erica), Jordan Singmore (Rashwanda), also surviving are grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing 8 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 8th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 St. Mary's Ave., LaPlata, MD 20646.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 5, 2019