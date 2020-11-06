Dr. John F. Warren, 84, of Bunnlevel, NC passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. His life was spent preaching the Gospel, pastoring churches in Springfield, MO, Nassau, Bahamas, Washington, DC and Waldorf, MD; retiring in 2007. He was involved in civic and political activities and served as President of the Lions Club, President of Kiwanis Club and Chaplain of the Charles County Sheriff's Department, among others.
John was preceded in death by two sons, Michael David and Philip Neal; brothers, Gene, Kenny and Carroll Warren and sister, Peggy Warren. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Vivian; son, Roger and his wife Donna of Conway, SC; daughter, Robin and husband John Canter of Bunnlevel; son, Steve of Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren, Adam Tuminaro, Jeanette and David Warren, Bradley Warren, Sean and Marc Warren, Daryl Pape and Carrie Tiller; great-grandchildren Brandon Holladay, Jacob Atchison, Jaxon Warren; niece Ramona, nephews Steve and Wayne Warren.
He was a good husband and provider, a beloved father. He always said, "your family is your real treasure." He enjoyed vacationing with his family, attended school events and family sports activities. His life was based in the church, but his family was his pride and joy.
John was a fun person to be with. He entered every room with jokes and wasn't satisfied until everyone was laughing. One of his favorite quips was "if I was any better looking, I'd have to be two people." He never met a stranger and would strike up conversations with anyone and everyone.
John was a gifted speaker, anointed by the Holy Spirit. His spirited ministry began in the Morganton, NC area, Illinois and the West Virginia foothills. His authentic style drew people to him. His great humor, personality and love made his sermons powerfully effective. He founded several churches and pastored over 60 years. Before retiring in 2007, he ministered 25 years at Calvary Gospel in Waldorf, beginning with three families and ending with over 1,000 parishioners. He was the "real deal" -- genuinely saved and wonderfully called to preach the gospel and blessed with a rich full life. Heaven is sweeter with this well-loved man there.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
