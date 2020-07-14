1/1
John Gerard Kenney
1945 - 2019
John Gerard Kenney, Jr. passed away at his home in La Plata, Maryland on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the age of 74. John was born in New York on September 11, 1945. He grew up in Maryland as one of five children (Carol Leongini, Nancy DiJanni, Eileen MacFarlane, Mary O'Keefe) to John and June Kenney. John and his wife, Carol, recently celebrated 50 years of marriage. John loved family, friends and fishing. He is survived by his wife, Carol, and children, William Kenney (Kelly), Michelle Boyle (Tom), and Lisa Broome (Josh)as well as his four sisters. He was the proud grandfather of Henry, Cullen, Alexa, Jillian, Jackson, Benjamin, Shane, and Ada and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed. Mass of Catholic Burial was held on October 24, at St. Joseph Church, Pomfret, MD with Rev. Harry Stokes, pastor, presiding assisted by Rev. Thomas F. Clifford, S.J. and Deacon John Barnes, Deacon Robert Gignilliat, and Deacon Jim Tittinger. Arrangements were made by Arehart-Echols.

Published in Maryland Independent on Jul. 14, 2020.
