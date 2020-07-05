On Tuesday June 30, 2020, John Harris Warren (74) quietly departed this life for one eternal at the Restore Health Rehabilitation Center, White Plains, Maryland. Left to cherish his memories are his four children, nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren , three sisters, one brother and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing will take place on Thursday, July 09, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:15 am at New Life Church, La Plata, Maryland followed by Mass of Christian Burial 11 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4590 St. Josephs Way, Pomfret, Maryland. Burial, church cemetery. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains, Maryland



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store