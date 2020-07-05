1/1
John Harris Warren
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Tuesday June 30, 2020, John Harris Warren (74) quietly departed this life for one eternal at the Restore Health Rehabilitation Center, White Plains, Maryland. Left to cherish his memories are his four children, nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren , three sisters, one brother and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing will take place on Thursday, July 09, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:15 am at New Life Church, La Plata, Maryland followed by Mass of Christian Burial 11 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4590 St. Josephs Way, Pomfret, Maryland. Burial, church cemetery. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains, Maryland

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Maryland Independent on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved