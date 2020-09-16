1/1
John Henry "Junior Harris" Harris Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 29th, John Henry Harris Jr, known as "Junior Harris", throughout Charles and surrounding counties of Maryland finished strong at 84 years young. Over his 84 wonderful years of life, he positively influenced every environment where he was present. His vision and accomplishments are too many to list but everyone knew the Charles County man in the Cowboy hat.

He was a loving family man, consummate business man, and served his community. He leaves behind wife of 66 years, Anna Christine Harris; two sons, Robert and Steven; two grandchildren, Stephen and Derrick; and two great-grandchildren, Collin and Kortni; followed by a host of extended relatives, friends, and colleagues.

The family thanks you for your continued prayers, love and friendship. "Junior" Harris, was a "A Black Life That Mattered"!

For full obituary please visit: https://everloved.com/life-of/john-harris-jr/obituary/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Maryland Independent on Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved