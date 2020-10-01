On Thursday, September 24, 2020, John Henry Smith, of Greensboro, GA, passed away at the age of 86 at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital in Athens, GA.
John was born on October 2, 1933 in Port Washington, NY. He was the son of the late Jack W. Smith and Johanna B. Simon. He graduated from Port Washington High School and received his Engineering Degrees from the State University of NY Delhi and Hofstra University of Long Island, NY. On April 20, 1957 he married Ann Oddy Smith. They raised three children Leslie, Thomas and Heather.
For 42 years John worked for Turner Construction Company, retiring in 1998 as a Vice President. While working for Turner John oversaw such projects as the building of Madison Square Garden and Rockefeller Center, along with the rebuilding and renovating of Penn Station over the existing operating train lines. Other projects included hospitals in New York City and Gallipolis, OH; the Hewlett Packard factory in Waltham, MA; and Nationwide Insurance Building, The Ohio Theater, and American Electric Power in Columbus, OH. In 2013 John and Ann moved to Greensboro, GA and made their home in Del Webb. John had a passion for golfing. He spent as much time possible on the links and always hit the ball straight down the fairway. He also enjoyed fishing, yard work and spending time with his grandsons and family. He was a member of the Greensboro First United Methodist Church and the Elks Lodge Chapter 2849.
He is survived by his wife Ann O. Smith, of Greensboro, GA; daughter Leslie Martin and her husband Joseph of Crawfordville, GA; son, Thomas Simon Smith of Greensboro, GA; daughter Heather Christiano and her husband Timothy of Rockville, MD; and four grandsons, Sean and Adam Smith, and Kyle and John Christiano; and many relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family will be holding a private celebration of his life on his 87th birthday, Friday, October 2, 2020. The family requests that any donations be made to the Oconee Regional Humane Society. McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements. Visit us online at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com
