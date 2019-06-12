John Joseph F. Kelly of Waldorf, MD, was called home by our Lord on June 5, 2019.

John was born July 11, 1941 in Jersey City, New Jersey, to the late Frances and Mary Julia (Powers) Kelly. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, MaryAnn; daughter, Christine Alisa Mazuc (Alan); son, Sean Patrick Kelly (Lynda); grandchildren: Michael A. Mazuc, Tyler M. Kelly, Caitlyn A. Kelly; his sisters: Catherine Ann DeForge, Jeanne Behrens; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and grand dogs.

His career included 25 years in the Navy and another 25 years in the Civil Service. He was proud to serve our country. The last 10 years of his Naval Service, he served in the Washington, DC area. As the Navy White House Photographer for the Navy Archives, he covered four presidents.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Fold of Honors or the or to .

Mass will be held at St. Peter's Church on Wednesday, June 19 at 10 a.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery at a later date.

