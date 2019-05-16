John Joseph Noel Jr., 58, of Bryans Road, MD, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, after a brief bout with colon cancer. John was born in Washington, DC on May 17, 1960, to the late John J. Noel Sr. and Carol (Kay) Noel.

John is survived by his daughters: Rachael Ann Noel (Zach Bowman), Stephanie Marie Noel-Yates (Chris); step-daughter, Samantha Lynn Noel; sisters: Joyce Anderson (Dave), Kathy Noel, Diane Smith; ex-wife and friend, Cheri Davis-Noel; and grandchildren: Jerry Harley Jr., Tyson Bowman, LC, Aniya and Zakye Yates.

John was a warm and friendly man who enjoyed riding his Harley, fishing, playing his guitar, cooking, music, and his dog, Buddy, who predeceased him.

John was a skilled craftsman in all of the trades and did remodeling work. He did it all - tile, plumbing, electric, carpentry, framing, painting, flooring, decks, and he was good at it. He had a great sense of humor, and though he tried to hide it, a big heart and would help anybody if he could.

In addition to his family, John leaves many friends and "brothers", many of whom he had known his whole life.

A memorial service will be held Monday, May 20, 12 noon at New Life chapel in La Plata, MD, with Celebration of Life immediately after the service at Sartiks at 7670 Hawthorn Road, La Plata, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to the animal rescue organization of your choice in honor of his love for animals. Published in The Maryland Independent on May 17, 2019