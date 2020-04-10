Home

Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736
(410) 257-6181
John Joseph Noel


1938 - 2020
John Joseph Noel Obituary
John Joseph Noel, 81, of Solomons, Maryland (formerly of Waldorf, Maryland) passed away on April 8, 2020 from complications of pneumonia. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Angela, and children Brian, Mark and Renee. John was the president and owner of Noel Sheet Metal Fabrication. He was a friend to many and dearly loved his family. Memorial contributions may be made to Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department, 13150 H.G. Trueman Road, Solomons, MD 20688 or the Intracranial Hypertension Research Foundation, 6517 Buena Vista Drive, Vancouver, WA 98661 (https://ihrfoundation.org/hypertension/info/C12). Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 15, 2020
