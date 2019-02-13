John Kirkwood Duke, 94, of White Plains, MD, died February 11, 2019, peacefully at his home.

Born Nov. 29, 1924, in Baltimore, MD, he was the eldest son of late John Roland Duke and the late Ruth Kirkwood Duke.

John joined the Navy as a teenager during the height of World War II. When the war ended, he joined his father as a telephone lineman for the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company. After 40 years of service, John ended his career with the telephone company as a central office technician. He enjoyed many years of retirement and spent his time traveling "up and down the road," reading several hundred mystery books, and beating everyone at Rummy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Edna Jeannette Duke; sisters: Francis Morris, Carole Henken; and granddaughter, Jennifer Williams.

He is survived by stepsons: Bruce Glenn (Kathy), Gary Glenn (Lisa); daughter, Ruth Adams (Bob); sister, Anne Ziegler; brother, Richard (Snuffy) Duke; as well as three grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cherished friends.

All services will be held Friday, February 15 at the Williams Funeral Home. The family will receive friends between the hours of 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. with funeral service at 12 Noon, with Pastor Tim Bean officiating. Interment will be at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .

Published in The Maryland Independent on Feb. 15, 2019