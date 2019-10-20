|
Formerly of Forestville, John Paul Spicer passed away on October 18, 2019 at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Charlotte Hall. He was 89 years old.
Born on April 7, 1930 and raised in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Mary Agnes Murphy Spicer and Benjamin Franklin Spicer and attended Holy Comforter Catholic Church with his family. Mr. Spicer served in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean War. His educational background included being a graduate of the Jesuit Gonzaga High School, earning his Bachelor's in Education at Wilson Teacher's College and his Master's in Education at the University of Maryland. With over 35 years of service, Mr. Spicer was an Elementary School Teacher and Public Personnel Worker for Prince George's County Public Schools. Continuing his Catholic faith, Mr. Spicer was a long-standing Parishioner at Mount Calvary Catholic Church in Forestville and Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Waldorf.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Spicer was preceded in death by his siblings Mary A. Sitek and James F. Spicer.
He is survived by his wife Gloria Ann Fitzgerald Spicer; sons Reverend Kevin P. Spicer, C.S.C. of North Easton, MA and Brian David Spicer of Alexandria, VA.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 2PM to 4PM and from 6PM to 8PM with Prayers 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.
Mass will be offered on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11AM at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, 100 Village Street, Waldorf, Maryland 20601. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, Maryland 20735.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in support of the mission and ministries of the Congregation of Holy Cross, United States Province of Priests and Brothers, Office of Development, 480 Washington Street, North Easton, MA 02356-1299 or online at donate.holycrossusa.org.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Oct. 23, 2019