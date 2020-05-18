Age 84 of Upper Marlboro, Maryland is survived by his loving family.
A walkthrough and rotational viewing will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Service, PA 4433 White Plains Lane, White Plains, MD 20695. Burial to take place at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, Maryland at a future date.
Published in Maryland Independent on May 18, 2020.