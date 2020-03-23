|
Went to our Lord on February 23, 2020 at the age of 92. Fourth son of William and Agnes (Stewart) Wasson of Philadelphia, PA. After graduating from DC Eastern High School in 1946, he enlisted during the Korean War and later became an electrician with IBEW#26. Survived by Patricia, his loving wife of 61 years, sister Jean, children Michael and Patricia, two grandchildren, three great grandchildren, he will be laid to rest at the Jacksonville National Cemetery in Florida.
He waved to all he met, blew kisses to "girlfriends," just wanting to bring a smile to everyone's face. As a Shriner, he participated in fundraisers, frequently chauffeuring patients to the Tampa hospital.
In remembrance of Jack "Cherry Blossom" Wasson, please donate to https://lovetotherescue.org/
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 27, 2020