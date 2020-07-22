I love you so much I miss you tremendously. You were always my brother after we met I could always call you no matter what time of day or night and you would answer. You would call me at times as well and I would always answer we were always there for each other and listen to each other‘s venting and talk junk but still listened. The kids wanted to talk to you you would always be there I could show up at your doorstep and you answer. I am so glad all the times that we had all the memories the laughs the arguments and then the laughs again you are the best thing that could’ve happened to us the best brother-in-law ever anybody could ask for I will always love you you’ll always be in my heart never forgotten.

Tanya

Sister