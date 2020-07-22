Johvani Omar Cruz, age 35 of Marbury, Maryland passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. He is preceded in death by his Uncle Charles Rodney Ford, Sister, Jacqueline Michelle Proctor and Grandfather, Matthew Ford. Johvani is survived by his loving family and many friends. On Friday, July 31, 2020 viewing will take place from 8:30 am until time of service 10:00 am at New Life Church 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, LaPlata, Maryland 20646. Burial, Heritage Memorial Cemetery , Waldorf, Maryland. Repast following burial will take place at the Accokeek Fire Depart. Hall, Accokeek, Maryland. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, P.A. White Plains, MD.
Published in Maryland Independent on Jul. 22, 2020.