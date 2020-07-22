1/1
Johvani Omar Cruz
1985 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johvani's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johvani Omar Cruz, age 35 of Marbury, Maryland passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. He is preceded in death by his Uncle Charles Rodney Ford, Sister, Jacqueline Michelle Proctor and Grandfather, Matthew Ford. Johvani is survived by his loving family and many friends. On Friday, July 31, 2020 viewing will take place from 8:30 am until time of service 10:00 am at New Life Church 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, LaPlata, Maryland 20646. Burial, Heritage Memorial Cemetery , Waldorf, Maryland. Repast following burial will take place at the Accokeek Fire Depart. Hall, Accokeek, Maryland. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, P.A. White Plains, MD.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Maryland Independent on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
08:30 - 10:00 AM
New Life Church
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Service
10:00 AM
New Life Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
TERRENCE L. JOHNSON FUNERAL SERVICES, PA - White Plains
4433 White Plains Ln.
White Plains, MD 20695
(301) 392-0000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TERRENCE L. JOHNSON FUNERAL SERVICES, PA - White Plains

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 23, 2020
I love you so much I miss you tremendously. You were always my brother after we met I could always call you no matter what time of day or night and you would answer. You would call me at times as well and I would always answer we were always there for each other and listen to each other‘s venting and talk junk but still listened. The kids wanted to talk to you you would always be there I could show up at your doorstep and you answer. I am so glad all the times that we had all the memories the laughs the arguments and then the laughs again you are the best thing that could’ve happened to us the best brother-in-law ever anybody could ask for I will always love you you’ll always be in my heart never forgotten.
Tanya
Sister
July 23, 2020
we said we’d always check on each other from time to time as we got older to old... checking in on each other’s lives, each other’s kids, our families.... never in a thousand years would I ever thought you’d leave this earth as soon as you did.... to know you are in a universe more perfect than this will eventually give my mind and heart peace
Erica Waxman Grant
Friend
July 22, 2020
I didn’t know him but his brother is married to my niece. I’m SO sorry for your loss. My prayers and thoughts are with y’all during this time! Forever a daily struggle. Rip
Tina Berry
July 22, 2020
Johvani was a great awesome friend. He was a good father to his kids. Great family man who made sure they were taken care of first before never worried about himself. He will be forever missed. I love you G. Rest In Peace. Fly high bestfriend❤❤❤
Ashley gibson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved