Joseph Borras


1931 - 2019
Joseph Borras Obituary
Joseph Borras, 88, of Charlotte Hall, Maryland, formerly of Accokeek, passed away on December 16, 2019 at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Charlotte Hall.

Born on June 20, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of the late Romona Lluis Borras and Fidel Borras. Mr. Borras served in the U. S. Army. Later, he was a self-employed printer. Mr. Borras enjoyed fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Borras; daughter Ramona Grace Borras Minter.

Mr. Borras is survived by his son Joseph Fidel Borras and his wife Fonda; brother Ramon Borras and his wife Dorothy; step-children Eugene Francis Jackson Jr. and his wife Angela, Valorie Jeanne King and her husband Bob, and Jana Mary Jackson; 21 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 beginning at 11AM at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel United Methodist Church,

17400 Aquasco Road, Brandywine, MD 20613.

Online guestbook is available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Dec. 25, 2019
