Joseph Daniel Belfield
1934 - 2020
Joseph Daniel Belfield Jr., 84, passed away on July 3, 2020 at Genesis Waldorf Center in Waldorf.

Born on October 4, 1934 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Joseph D. Belfield Sr. and Lena B. Belfield. Mr. Belfield served in the U. S. Army and the DC Army National Guard. He later worked as a switch board operator for Western Electric and as a security guard at the Washington Post newspaper. Mr. Belfield enjoyed going to Dover Downs and playing the slot machines.

He is survived by his wife Doris A. Belfield and his son Douglas Belfield. Mr. Belfield is also survived by many other relatives and friends.

A gathering will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 12Noon until time for the Memorial Service at 1PM at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required and social distancing is still in place. While establishments are operating at half capacity, we ask that all visitors be mindful of others.

A private interment will be held at a later date at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.

Online guestbook is available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.



Published in Maryland Independent on Jul. 15, 2020.
