Joseph Edward (John) Brawner Sr.
1937 - 2020
passed away on June 12, 2020. He leaves to mourn his loving wife Delores; his six children, his grandchildren, great grandchildren, expected great-great grandchild. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, La Plata, Md., from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM. Services and burial will immediately follow. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service P.A. White Plains, MD 20695

Published in Maryland Independent on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
TERRENCE L. JOHNSON FUNERAL SERVICES, PA - White Plains
4433 White Plains Ln.
White Plains, MD 20695
(301) 392-0000
