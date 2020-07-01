passed away on June 12, 2020. He leaves to mourn his loving wife Delores; his six children, his grandchildren, great grandchildren, expected great-great grandchild. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, La Plata, Md., from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM. Services and burial will immediately follow. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service P.A. White Plains, MD 20695
Published in Maryland Independent on Jul. 1, 2020.