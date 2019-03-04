Joseph Edward Carter Jr., known to many as "Bunny", peacefully passed on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital.

Joseph was born on March 18, 1950, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of late Joseph E. Carter Sr. and Florence E. Carter.

Joseph attended Charles County public Schools. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed and retired from Fort Meade. He liked watching old westerns and spending time with family and friends.

Joseph was survived by his son, Jermaine Datcher; daughter-in-law, Tammy Datcher; granddaughter, Tori Datcher; great granddaughter, Elaina Davis; sisters: Angela Dorsey, Rachel Makle; and brother-in-law, Lionel Dorsey. He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph D. Taylor; brother, James V. Carter; and sister, Patricia "Dianne" Swann.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on March 8 at New Life Church, La Plata, MD. Burial will take place at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery on later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Terrence L. Johnson Funeral Services.