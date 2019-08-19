|
Joseph Edward Langley, age 73, died August 16, 2019 at his residence with Hospice. He was born on February 20, 1946 in Port Tobacco, Maryland.
Ed was the owner of J.E. Langley Excavating and Mining which included land clearing, trucking, and eventually mining with finish products as beautiful ponds. At the age of 12, he worked with heavy equipment or truck hauling starting with Howard Bowie building Port Tobacco Marina.
He was the son of Joseph Ignatius Langley, Jr. and Lillie Mae Gamble Langley. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his sisters, Dorothy Mae Hayden and husband, Charlie, Virginia Lucille Boarman and husband, Andy, and Mary Jean Matthews.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years (married on September 30, 1983), Julie Ann Langley; their sons, James W. Langley (Jacki Riggs) and Chris M. Taylor (Pam Gavin); his daughter, Lisa L. Adkins (Todd); his brother, James "David" Langley, Sr. (Mary Bowie); his brothers-in-law, David Matthews and Robert V. Baker, Jr. (Joanne); his sister-in-law, Vickie L. Killingbeck (Martin); and his nephew, James "David" Langley, Jr., who was like a son to him and was with him during his time of illness. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, four great grandsons, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 5-8PM at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland and where Funeral Service will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 12PM. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.
Memorial contributions in Ed's name are asked to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Aug. 21, 2019