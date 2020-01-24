|
Joseph Francis Jennings, Jr., 83, of King George, Virginia, passed peacefully in his home on January 14, 2020. Joe was passionate in regards to business and finance. He was a former Vice President of Riggs Bank (Washington, DC) and founder of AMR Group, Inc., an architectural restoration company. With a love for outdoor activities, Joe was an avid golfer and enjoyed maintaining his property. He is survived by his wife, Sonya, two sons, Jeffrey Jennings and Joseph Jennings, III (and granddaughter Claire), and step-daughter, Lauren (Christopher) Morris (and grandchildren, Madison and William).
Published in The Maryland Independent on Jan. 29, 2020