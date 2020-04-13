Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arehart-Echols Funeral Home Pa
211 St Mary'S Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
(301) 934-8342
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Stine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph F. Stine Jr.


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph F. Stine Jr. Obituary
Joseph F. Stine, Jr., 64 of Newburg, MD passed away on April 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Joe was born in LaPlata, MD on March 30, 1956 to the late Joseph and Lydia Stine. He is also predeceased by his brother-in-law Freddie Robertson and niece Shannon Murphy.

He is survived by his son, Joseph Stine, III (Pam); daughter, Ann Frye (Cory); brother, Tommy Stine (Nellie); sisters, Sherry Pilkerton (Gail), Lois Parker (Roy), Cathy Murphy (Butch) and Karen Robertson; grandchildren, Brittany, Cory, Jr., Gina (Patty), and Jody, IV; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Becky Robertson and Tina Rice.

Joe was a carpenter and a waterman. He loved playing horse shoes, softball and spending time with his family.

The family is planning a celebration of Joe's life at a later date.

Condolences may be shared with the family at arehartechols.com
Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -