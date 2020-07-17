Joseph Johnson

Joseph Bernard Johnson (68) of Waldorf, Maryland also called Bernard, was born on January 28, 1952 to the late Mary Margie Whalen Johnson Gough and James L. Johnson Sr. in Hermanville, St. Mary's County, Maryland. He was raised by his mother, Mary Margie and his stepfather, the late William Thomas Gough. On Thursday at 7:00 AM, July 9, 2020 at Bridge Point Hospital National Harbor in Washington D.C. Joseph Bernard Johnson transitioned from his earthly life to his life eternal. In addition to his parents and stepfather, Bernard was preceded in death by his three brothers, John C. Johnson, Paul R. Johnson, and James L. Johnson Jr. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann Johnson, his twin daughters, Crystal Johnson and Cynthia Johnson and his son Joseph Bernard Johnson Jr. Bernard is also survived by his most cherished grandsons, Miles Johnson, and Kai Camburn, two sisters, Doris E. Johnson, and Juanita A. Gough. A host of brother and sister in laws, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. His viewing will be on Friday July 24, 2020 from 8:00am to 10:00am at Lighthouse Baptist Church at 3150 Middletown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20603 followed by the service starting at 10:00am. There is a limit of 50 people allowed during the service. Interment, Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Rd, Leonardtown, MD 20650.



Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA White Plains, Maryland



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store